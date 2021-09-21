CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln couple offers neighborhood dogs treats and water via dog box

By JENNA EBBERS Lincoln Journal Star
doniphanherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree treats could paw-sibly be a dog's dream come true, and with the help of two dog lovers, that dream has become reality for pampered pets in one Lincoln neighborhood. Earlier this month, Joe Knopp and his wife, Deb Bauer-Knopp, built what they call a dog box, which provides treats, water and more for dogs out on walks. The box sits in their front yard near 70th and A streets, allowing people to use it at any time of day.

