CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Leader of 'Rise of the Moors' says Massachusetts infringed on their right to 'protect' Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jahmal Latimer and 10 others were part of the militia group that was arrested after a 9-hour standoff on I-95 back in July.

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 15

Bryan Snow
10d ago

Just leave them in jail for months like the Jan6 rioters trials much later. Maybe find out what their real objective was!

Reply(2)
6
Real Truth
10d ago

They were planning a domestic terrorist act, great catch law enforcement

Reply
17
Jay 78
9d ago

We got plenty of guns and already know how to use them here in Maine.. Stay home, do yourselves a favour.... lmao

Reply(1)
3
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Putting a face on domestic abuse in Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Putting a face on domestic violence is the mission of a nonprofit working to break the cycle of domestic abuse in Maine. This comes a week ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors are putting up banners in storefronts in Brunswick, Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Portland that feature portraits and words of 40 Maine women, ages 18 to 81, all of who are domestic abuse survivors.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Massachusetts man killed in crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS, Maine — A Massachusetts man died on I-95 northbound in Wells after a crash between his car and a tractor-trailer truck. Maine State Police say they responded to the crash around 11:09 p.m. The tractor-trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 24, of Fresno, California, was traveling in the right lane...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine supreme court upholds murder conviction of NC man

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from February 2019, when Murray was convicted. The Maine supreme court has upheld the murder conviction and life prison sentence of one of three people convicted in a deadly home invasion. Christopher Murray, of Red Springs, North Carolina, contended the judge...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Maine Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
NEWS CENTER Maine

VERIFY: No, COVID-19 vaccines do not contain fetal tissue

PORTLAND, Maine — One common reason people cite for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a claim that the shots contain fetal tissue. Maine is seeing wide gaps in COVID-19 vaccination rates: some counties, such as Cumberland have 75% of people with a final dose, while others, like Somerset, have 53% of people with a final dose.
CUMBERLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lobstermen sue federal agencies over new whale rules

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Maine Lobstermen's Association on Monday sued the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Department of Commerce in an effort to block new rules designed to protect North American right whales. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, attorneys...
ECONOMY
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes' tour begins to change Maine's child welfare system

AUGUSTA, Maine — For the second day, Senator Bill Diamond put boot leather to pavement, hoping it will bring change to a system he said urgently needs it. Diamond said the Maine DHHS child welfare system, run by the Office of Child and Family Services, has been suffering from serious internal problems for years and has resisted efforts to make needed fixes. Those shortcomings, he said, have hurt the agency’s ability to stop child abuse deaths, even in some cases where the OCFS was already involved with the child and family.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Moors#Guns#District Court
NEWS CENTER Maine

3 things you need to know from the Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday covered several topics including, booster shots, vaccinated people spreading the delta variant, and more. More people are getting tested for the virus. Maine CDC Director Dr. Shah said this is important because it gives us a fuller and clearer picture of the spread of the virus in Maine as close to in "real-time" as possible.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Young Mainer receives COVID-19 vaccine for 12th birthday

AUGUSTA, Maine — Not many children are excited to leave school early to get a shot, but Abbott Fisher couldn’t wait to receive his. This Tuesday, on his 12th birthday, Fisher was dismissed early from school to visit CVS in Augusta and receive his first COVID-19 vaccine. Up until this week, Fisher had been too young to receive the vaccine. It’s a moment he and his family have been looking forward to for months.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine group to hold forum about how to help unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine organization has scheduled an event designed to help residents talk to their family members and neighbors about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine Community Action Partnership has slated the “Encouraging Vaccination” online event for Thursday at 6 p.m. The Maine Center for Disease...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's redistricting commission completes its work

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bipartisan panel has completed work on redrawing the state's congressional and legislative districts. Negotiations continued through the weekend before the final agreement was reached on 35 state Senate districts on Monday, which was the deadline. Agreements already were reached on congressional districts and state House districts.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

City of Portland, three first responders facing wrongful death lawsuit

PORTLAND, Maine — The family of a man who froze to death after jumping into Portland’s Back Cove is suing the city. The lawsuit claims that first responders were not willing to help Eric Cohen and that is what led to his death. This happened in April of 2020, when they responded to a report that Cohen was assaulting his girlfriend. His lawyer and family say the situation quickly turned into a mental health crisis.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Owner of four Kennebec River dams sues the state over alleged illegal rulemaking

AUGUSTA, Maine — Brookfield Renewable filed a complaint late Monday in Kennebec County Superior Court against the state. The complaint claims the Department of Marine Resources and the Department of Environmental Protection are intent on removing the four Brookfield-owned dams on the Kennebec River. The DMR threw out its Kennebec River Management Plan, which recommended the removal of two dams this spring, after Brookfield sued the DMR because it claimed the department had no authority to make that plan.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy