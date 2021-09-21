Leader of 'Rise of the Moors' says Massachusetts infringed on their right to 'protect' Maine
Jahmal Latimer and 10 others were part of the militia group that was arrested after a 9-hour standoff on I-95 back in July.www.newscentermaine.com
Jahmal Latimer and 10 others were part of the militia group that was arrested after a 9-hour standoff on I-95 back in July.www.newscentermaine.com
Just leave them in jail for months like the Jan6 rioters trials much later. Maybe find out what their real objective was!
They were planning a domestic terrorist act, great catch law enforcement
We got plenty of guns and already know how to use them here in Maine.. Stay home, do yourselves a favour.... lmao
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 15