My decision to get vaccinated was certainly not an easy one, filled with anxiety, hope, uncertainty, and faith. In the spring of 2020, I knew there was a vaccine in development using a technology that had been around for years, but this would be the first time it was used to make a vaccine indicated for every adult in the entire world. I knew several people who jumped at the opportunity to participate in the vaccine studies. I was thankful for those people willing to participate, but I personally wanted to see the results of those studies prior to making my decision.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO