KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t gotten any easier for healthcare workers. "You go to work, you work all day, you go home, you think about all the people you took care of that day. You sometimes dream about them, especially if patients die. Almost like a PTSD type of thing. A lot of people don't see that," ER Nurse Adam Guthrie said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO