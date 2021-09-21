Local vaccination campaign hopes to increase youth vaccination rates

Alongside free pizza and live music, the New Haven Health Department hosted a “Rock the Vax” event on Saturday to encourage young people to get COVID-19 vaccines. The event took place in the 333 Valley Street Center: An Intergenerational Organization, Inc. — nicknamed “The Shack” — and is one of the many vaccination clinics held in Ward 30 throughout September. The Health Department organized the event in partnership with Griffin Health and Ward 30 Alder Honda Smith to target youth living in the ward. According to the New Haven’s COVID-19 website, only 37 percent of New Haven teens aged 12-15 have received their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine, and only 30 percent have received their second dose.