Presidential Election

Data suggests Trump’s evangelical voting bloc may grow stronger by 2024

By Mya Jaradat
Deseret News
Deseret News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While observers and the media have speculated that evangelical support for Donald Trump could drive away believers, new data tells a different story: Trump’s political presence might be driving a white evangelical revival in America. According to the latest numbers from Pew Research Center, between 2016 and 2020 the number...

