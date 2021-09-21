Why Vanessa Lachey's NCIS: Hawai'i Actually Pairs Perfectly With NCIS Season 19
Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i on CBS. The NCIS franchise has officially gotten bigger now that the long-awaited NCIS: Hawai'i has debuted on CBS. With Vanessa Lachey headlining as the first female lead in the hit franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i was understandably paired with Season 19 of NCIS in its new time slot on CBS. I personally had my doubts about how well the seasoned series would work leading into a brand new show, but the series premiere of Hawai'i has convinced me that they actually pair perfectly.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0