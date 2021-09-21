Swery's "Small-Town Detective Thriller" The Good Life Launches Next Month
It's official - the upcoming "small-town detective thriller" The Good Life will arrive on Nintendo Switch and all other platforms next month on October 15th. The game, in case you missed it, is from Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro's company White Owls (along with Grounding Inc. and Playism). Swery is perhaps best-known in recent times for the Deadly Premonition series, which has developed a bit of a cult following.www.nintendolife.com
