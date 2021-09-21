CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swery's "Small-Town Detective Thriller" The Good Life Launches Next Month

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official - the upcoming "small-town detective thriller" The Good Life will arrive on Nintendo Switch and all other platforms next month on October 15th. The game, in case you missed it, is from Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro's company White Owls (along with Grounding Inc. and Playism). Swery is perhaps best-known in recent times for the Deadly Premonition series, which has developed a bit of a cult following.

rockpapershotgun.com

Swery's The Good Life finally fetches a launch date for October

Small towns always seem to have secrets afoot and it's no different in The Good Life. This mystery adventure led by Hidetaka 'Swery' Suehiro of Deadly Premonition fame has been publicly kicking about for a while now. It's dug up a date at last, proudly fetching us back an October 15th launch. That's when you'll be headed to the British countryside to photograph your way out of debt and try to learn the secrets of the town where everyone turns into animals.
gamecritics.com

Interview With SWERY On The Good Life

Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro is a creator like none other, having brought titles like The Missing, D4, and of course, Deadly Premonition to gamers everywhere. It’s no secret that we here at GameCritics are huge fans of his work, and we’re thrilled to be able to present this interview focusing on his next title, The Good Life.
newgamenetwork.com

The Good Life releases next month

Photography adventure game will finally launch in October. Following a few days and switch in publisher, developers White Owls and Grounding have announced that The Good Life will be released on October 15. Naomi Hayward finds herself far from her New York home. Out of her depth and drowning in...
nintendoeverything.com

The Good Life launches in October, new trailer

The Good Life, a life sim RPG adventure game from Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro, finally has a release date. Publisher Playism and developer White Owls announced that the title is due out for Switch on October 15. Here’s an overview of the story:. Naomi Hayward finds herself far from...
gamingideology.com

The Good Life by Swery will be released October 15

The new game The good life von Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro has gone through a rather eventful development. In June we heard of a postponement and a change of publisher. Previously, publication periods were already planned in the fourth quarter of 2019, spring 2020, later in 2020 and finally summer 2021. The title had to be postponed time and again, which also required two crowdfunding campaigns.
The Verge

Ikea’s gaming range launches globally next month

Ikea’s lineup of gaming-themed furniture and accessories now has official pricing and a global release date: October. The lineup first came to China earlier this year as a collaboration with Asus and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. Pricing for the lineup ranges from cheap desk accessories like a $10...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Hidetaka ‘SWERY’ Suehiro’s The Good Life Finally Gets an Official Release Date, Coming This October

After numerous delays and changes in publishers, SWERY’s The Good Life has finally received an official release date, launching on October 15, 2021, for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Additionally, a new release date announcement trailer showcases some of the characters of the game as well as Rainy Woods—the small British town in which much of the game is based.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires ‘Oxenfree’ Game Developer Night School Studio

Netflix has acquired the independent game developer Night School Studio as part of its concerted push into the video game space, the streamer said Tuesday. “We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix’s new vp game development. “Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.” Night School Studio, founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines, is the first game developer acquired by Netflix as it expands into video games. Its past...
