CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Human Library’ Loans People As ‘Books’ To Broaden Knowledge On Our Differences

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Human Library’, or ‘Menneskebiblioteket’ in Danish, aims to provide its visitors and readers with knowledge of other human beings in an effort to reduce discrimination and social stereotypes. The library is, after all, where you can go to learn something new from a wide range of resources. However, the...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 1

Related
mymodernmet.com

A “Human Library” Allows Users to Check Out “Books” to Reduce Prejudice

Most libraries have shelves overflowing with well-worn paperbacks and hardcover books encased in shiny plastic. Late fees and frequent shushing noises are common. In 2000, a group of innovators in Denmark came up with a different kind of library—the Human Library, or Menneskebiblioteket in Danish. What began as an event designed for the Roskilde Festival has since transformed into a global phenomenon where “readers” can check out a human “book” for half an hour. Each “title” offers an opportunity for dialogue over difficult questions, a process which the library hopes will help us all “un-judge” one another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DFW Community News

Human Library

Do you want to get to know the people in your community better? We have gathered human “books” to be checked out by our “readers” for 20 minute conversations. Readers will have the opportunity to talk to people in the community who are willing to share some of their life experiences that have been influenced by their occupation, their ethnicity, their religion/ideology, their social status, or their immigration status.
COPPELL, TX
sedona.biz

UNJUDGE SOMEONE during the Sedona Human Library event

Still Time to Register for Human Library Event on Sunday. (September 16, 2021) – Don’t miss the Fifth Annual Sedona Human Library, a community event promoting connection and understanding, to be held in person on Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library. Sign up now to reserve your spot and select your three human books. Arrive Sunday by 9:45 a.m. and be given random selection! Human books will share their stories of being marginalized, stereotyped, or stigmatized. You’ll have an opportunity to ask questions and engage in dialogue. The event will follow all CDC guidelines. For more information and to register go to https://sedonahumanlibrary2021.eventbrite.com.
SEDONA, AZ
lapl.org

Burning the books : a history of the deliberate destruction of knowledge

Professor Richard Ovenden is a scholar, and at Oxford University he is the British Librarian in charge of the Bodleian Libraries. His appreciation of libraries and archives and those who create, maintain and protect them is evident in this book. When certain individuals or groups of people vociferously disagree with what someone else has written and do not want anyone else to be able to read those ideas, that is when purposeful destruction of books and libraries takes place. For dictatorial individuals censorship is insufficient, only attempts at complete obliteration will do. The book opens with a 20th century event in Berlin, May 10, 1933 when Nazis conducted a purging of materials. University students in over 30 university towns burned over 250,000 books. Censorhip is usually focused on four key subject areas: politics, religion, social concepts and sex. Beyond censorshop, destruction of the written word can take other forms: writers who do not want their incomplete manuscripts read or published after they are dead; destruction of personal correspondence; benign neglect of libraries that are not physically maintained; complacency and lack of funding; variations on what is read and seen, such as the "alternative facts" in 2017 suggested by Kellyanne Conway, US Counselor to President Trump. There can be too much "information" which is what we are currently experiencing, or the "digital deluge." Professor Ovenden points out the invaluable services that publc libraries provide, which is the free dissemination of information provided to all people within a community and/or a country. He states, "Storehouses of knowledge have been at the heart of the development of societies from their inception. Firstly, libraries and archives collect, organize and preserve knowledge."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Human Library#Volunteers
bookriot.com

Ditch That Book: The Importance of Weeding in Libraries

Basmo will transform you into a better reader, help you achieve your reading goals and enhance your reading experience!. It's an Android & iOS app created to help you develop your reading habits, keep track of your reading progress, journal your emotions and schedule when to read. Why Weed Library...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
viralhatch.com

Homeless Guy Asks Young Burger King Employee ‘What can I buy for $.50?’ His Response Is an Unexpected Surprise!

The average fast food worker gets paid minimum wage and works long hours. They have to serve a variety of customers and cater to their demands. At some locations workers regularly wait on homeless people and oftentimes they only have a dollar or two to spend on what could be the only food they’ll eat all day. Such was the case at the Burger King where Matthew Resendez worked. It was located in the not so affluent part of town and so homeless people would frequent the place.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
Greeneville Sun

DAR Gifts Womens' History Books To Mosheim Library

A two volume set of books, “Legacies of Our Great Grand Mothers, Early Tennessee Women,” were presented by Nolachuckey DAR member Madge Walker to Denise Duck, director of Mosheim Public Library, Sept. 9. “All across the state, the Daughters of the American Revolution have been gifting this set to different...
MOSHEIM, TN
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
TIME

The Rise and Fall of a Dangerous Political Movement in Revolutionary America

The Brethren did not begin as a tory uprising . Ironically, its members—a group of eastern North Carolina yeomen—believed themselves to be responding to a tyrannical conspiracy against Protestant liberty, and in resistance against forced military service. The evils they had been taught to fear their entire lives—popish plots and tyrannical Frenchmen, heretics and an overbearing government tearing men from their harvest to serve in standing armies—had arrived amid revolutionary chaos. And the changes that came with independence seemed to undermine beliefs that had for generations shaped their self-understanding as a free people; beliefs the U.S. revolution of 1775 had developed in support of.
ADVOCACY
The Eagle-Tribune

Local libraries share in Library of Congress National Book Festival

If we are all created equal, then why are there social hierarchies, ranking people from bottom to top?. That question is addressed in the book “Caste: The Origins of our Discontent,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, which the public can discuss at a “Commonwealth Watch Party and Conversation” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy