Baillargeon brothers, Collins have Saints on the rise

WESTFIELD – If you blinked once, you might have missed a goal from Jonathan Baillargeon. If you blinked twice, you likely would have missed a goal from Brady Collins. Collins and Baillargeon connected on two scoring plays for St. Mary’s in the opening minutes of Monday’s high school boys soccer game against Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School and the Saints cruised to a 4-0 shutout at Westfield Intermediate School to remain undefeated (4-0).