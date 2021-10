Billionaire businessman Marc Lasry, who had just been named chairman of Ozy Media earlier this month, is the latest figure to cut ties with the crumbling organization. In a statement, Lasry said he would continue to be an investor in Ozy, but he felt he didn’t have the skills necessary to steer the company out of its current predicament. “I believe that going forward, Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” he said in a statement. “For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor...

