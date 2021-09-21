CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.

Sandra Ruggeri
10d ago

The vaccine is causing the vaccinated to get sick and in some cases die. It has nothing to do with the unvaccinated. Biden coming up with a illegal mandate is not going to force people to get vaccinated. When he can exempt congress, postal workers, only certain federal workers and the illegals coming through the border that's a big issue. If this were as big a problem as they say, the border would have remained closed , but any illegals that came through would have been forced to take the vaccine. They didn't and aren't, so Biden can't have it both ways.No vaccine for me and mine

Chuck Cavendish
10d ago

Vaccinated people shouldn't go to hospital just like what they say about unvaccinated people! It was your choice to get the magic jab! Suffer the consequences.

Jor El
10d ago

Not only does this article not make sense, but it is tremendously downplaying the numbers. there are well over 20,000 breakthrough cases in Georgia alone. Many requiring hospitalization and or ending in death.

