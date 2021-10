The Corey Taylor-Machine Gun Kelly saga continues — the Slipknot frontman has now fired back at MGK on Twitter with a couple of screenshots of an email exchange. Earlier today (Sept. 20), the news went viral that MGK recently dissed Slipknot while onstage, saying that he was happy to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask. A few hours later, Kelly followed up with his comments in a tweet, saying that Taylor did a verse for his album Tickets to My Downfall and "it was fucking terrible," so he didn't use it. He then called Taylor bitter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO