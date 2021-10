Goldberg appeared on WWE Raw tonight, targeting Bobby Lashley. On tonight’s show, Goldberg appeared via satellite. He said that he hoped Lashley was a better father than he was a liar, as he knew that Lashley was lying when he said choking out his son Gage was a misunderstanding. He swore that he would protect his son against anything and anyone. He promised to hurt Lashley, and if he was lucky, Goldberg said that he would kill him. He promised that Lashley would be his next victim.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO