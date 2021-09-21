18 Sports Plays of the Week – 9/20

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” This line from Charles Dickens famous novel A Tale of Two Cities originated in 1859, but 162 years later, it seemed to fit our week in the world of Kent City Athletics. Not sure what Chuck would think if he were here with us today, but my guess is once he had a chance to figure out some of the modern technologies, like electricity and refrigerators, he would agree. I am not going to dwell on the “worst of times” part in the Weekly, but it is important we are staying tuned over the next couple of weeks so we can turn some (or nearly all) of these “worst of time” to “best of times”. . . and that is exactly what we intend to do. Now, onto the “best of times” from our previous week.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO