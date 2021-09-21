CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 9/20

By Chuck Brame
WETM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a huge save by Corning goalie Caleb Anderson and a goal on a header by Elmira’s Mia Capilli. You can watch the 18 Sports...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

WEEKLY WRAP-UP MONDAY 9/20

WHAT’S UP VOL NATION! It’s time for the Weekly Wrap-Up with Sami Roebuck---- @Sami_whamiii Catch up on everything that happened this week on UT's campus!. On Monday, six time olympic medalist and three time gold medalist Aly Raisman visited campus to share her story with students and faculty @7 in the student union auditorium.
SPORTS
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Athletic Weekly 9-20 — 9-25

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” This line from Charles Dickens famous novel A Tale of Two Cities originated in 1859, but 162 years later, it seemed to fit our week in the world of Kent City Athletics. Not sure what Chuck would think if he were here with us today, but my guess is once he had a chance to figure out some of the modern technologies, like electricity and refrigerators, he would agree. I am not going to dwell on the “worst of times” part in the Weekly, but it is important we are staying tuned over the next couple of weeks so we can turn some (or nearly all) of these “worst of time” to “best of times”. . . and that is exactly what we intend to do. Now, onto the “best of times” from our previous week.
KENT CITY, MI
riverhawkathletics.com

Notes from the Nest: Week of 9/20/21

Happy Monday to everyone! I hope everyone stayed dry during our brief rainstorm over the weekend. Fall is in the air, temperatures are cooling down, and athletics is in full swing at The Dalles High School for the 2021-22 school year. All but one of our teams have had a competition, that being our Freshman/Freshman volleyball team, and they open play this week!
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
kentcityathletics.com

Eagle of the Week- Lila Volkers (9/20-9/24)

In her first month as a varsity athlete, Lila Volkers has hit the ground running- literally. The freshman cross country runner has placed first in all but one race she has competed in; in the conference meet at Holton, she placed second. On Tuesday, Volkers avenged her only loss of the season to her opponent from conference arch-nemesis Morley Stanwood, winning the race by 46 seconds! This means that she has already accumulated 5 gold medals and 1 silver one all in one half of her first season! Volkers has continued to improve throughout the season, reaching a PR of 19:30 on Saturday at the Sparta Invitational.
KENT CITY, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
kchkradio.net

High School Sports Results/Schedule 9/20/21

Waseca – 22, TCU – 8 Fairmont – 41, Jordan – 18 Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial – 34, Le Sueur-Henderson – 6 New Prague took 2nd place in Farmington Invitational going 3-1, losing to Mayer Lutheran in the Championship. Jordan 0-3 at Farmington Invitational. Chanhassen took 3rd place at Minnetonka Invitational going...
HIGH SCHOOL
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 9/13-9/19

As high school fall sports enter into the heart of the season, there were some close games in boys soccer and thrilling matchups on the football field. There were five particular highlights that made our MISportsNow Top Plays from week four. Here’s our top five:. 5. Sault Ste. Marie’s Aubrey...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Team#Wetm
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 9-15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a full week of football as several local high school and college teams took to the field and with that came a lot of great plays. Here is the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:. HM: Bell gets a foot inbounds –...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Leader-Telegram

Area sports roundup (9/20): Blugolds golf wins home invitational

UW-Eau Claire men’s golf wrapped up a first-place finish at the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club on Monday. The Blugolds, led by co-medalist Owen Covey, pulled ahead after entering the day tied for first. Covey shot a 153 to tie Edgewood College’s Matthew Davidson....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wibwnewsnow.com

Tailgators Coaches Club 9/20/21 — Week 3 recap & Week 4 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Tailgators High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action. Last week’s games:. Topeka High 28, Emporia 20 (Thursday) Junction City 23, Seaman 16 (OT)
TOPEKA, KS
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 7 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: September 20 to 26, 2021

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, September 20 to Sunday, September 26, 2021. College sports take center stage in Houston this week, with the Owls facing a regional rival from Austin and the Cougars looking to notch a win on the Navy Midshipmen.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Rock Hill Herald

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week. For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.
YORK, SC
varsitysportsnetwork.com

Gilman surges to No. 9 in Week 3 VSN Boys Soccer Top 20

Loyola storms back into rankings; undefeated St. Mary’s debuts. The MIAA A Conference remains a murderer’s row as No. 2 McDonogh School lost to then-unranked Loyola Blakefield, which has surged back into the Week 3 VSN Top 20 at No. 9. Despite the loss, the Eagles held their ground at...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
chatsports.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Monday 9/20/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there’s a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else’s is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it’s because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you’ve found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLB
WETM

Tioga football ranked first in Class D state rankings

Tioga football ranked first in Class D state rankings. 18 Sports: Waverly girl's soccer shuts out Newfield, Printup reacts to WGI schedule. Judiciary Committee continuing with plan to release impeachment inquiry report on Cuomo. Elmira High School Contamination Cleanup. The Kohut family create a barbecue and cornhole fundraiser for Alice...
TIOGA, NY
WETM

40th anniversary of the Wineglass Marathon this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Wineglass Marathon which concludes on Market Street in Corning. Sheila Sutton, race director for the Wineglass Race Series, said preparing for this year’s race has been difficult due to employee shortages. However, she is excited after last year’s races were virtual.
CORNING, NY
WETM

Syracuse hoops holds first practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team officially began practice on Tuesday, September 28, with an afternoon workout at the Carmelo K. Anthony Center. Jim Boeheim, is embarking on his 46th season as head coach at his alma mater. Syracuse has exhibition games scheduled with Pace on October...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy