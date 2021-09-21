6 takeaways from the Lions loss to the Packers

I no longer live in Detroit or in the area, so I only get Mike Valenti's takes 2nd or 3rd hand now, and only occasionally, but I know the schtick. He trolls Detroit sports fans (particularly the Lions) and Michigan sports fans. He does a masterful job of interspersing some intelligent observations with a hot take or a troll so as to generate discussion/traffic. I think his particular brand of "if you're not first, you're last" fandom is a pretty miserable way to live as a sports fan, but I mostly credit him with making some intelligent observations coming from maybe a toxic place. Lately, it seems as if he's reaching, either by being completely disingenuous or just having a shitty take. But stupidity? I normally wouldn't place that label on him.
Comments / 0