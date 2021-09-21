CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

6 takeaways from the Lions loss to the Packers

By John Whiticar
Pride Of Detroit
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings started well for the Detroit Lions, but a third-quarter collapse let the Green Bay Packers run away with a victory. The Lions once again showed flashes of brilliance, but self-destructive plays cost them dearly at critical moments. What can we take away from their Week 2 loss to the...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The View of Lions-Ravens from section 329

Start at the beginning, this is the second home game, and the second time the Lions and Tigers are playing at the same time. This should never happen. If ever both teams are good, this would create a parking nightmare. But very few went to the Tiger game, and there were lots of empty seats at Ford Field.
NFL
Niners Nation

Winners and losers from the 49ers disappointing loss to the Packers

If your opinion about the San Francisco 49ers before Sunday’s game was something along the lines of this team being elite, then that shouldn’t change after a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers. We learned Sunday night that no matter how much talent is on this roster, the Niners...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Muscle Memories

With all the talk about the difficulty of moving between right and left tackles, it’s not just the players this year who are learning something new. We Lions fans are the sum of our experiences and memories and many of us are finding it hard, after only three losses, to keep that motivation going. To remember we aren’t the same old Lions. Yes, we lost to the Ravens. After an NFL-record-breaking 66-yard field goal and a 1+ second delay-of-game right before which wasn’t called, not forcing a 71-yarder instead. The Ravens were a team we all thought would blow the Lions away. Even with all their injuries—we only had 10 players on IR rather than their 14—no one thought we stood a chance!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Yardbarker

Lions Have No Answers for RB Aaron Jones in 35-17 Loss to Packers

Playing in front of the home crowd at Lambeau Field, running back Aaron Jones could not be stopped on Monday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers (1-1) evened their record, after defeating the Detroit Lions (0-2), 35-17. Playing with a heavy heart, Jones is playing the entire 2021 season in...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: ‘Women in Football’ series highlights female roles on the Lions

The Detroit Lions are one of a small number of teams with a female primary team owner, but did you know there are many female executives and professionals throughout the ranks of the organization? In partnership with sponsor Priority Health, the team has a regular series this season highlighting the critical roles women play all over the organizational chart. Last week, the first episode of the “Women in Football” series featuring Vice President of the Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Jen McCollum was posted to the team’s YouTube channel. A member of the culture task force, McCollum is right up there helping to set the tone for the organization.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Lions Can Learn from Saints to Defeat Packers

The Lions are facing a familiar foe in Week 2 in their NFC North divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers. However, it's not the kind of Packers game film they thought they'd be looking at going into the Monday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay...
NFL
FanSided

Highlights from Week 2’s Manning-cast during Packers-Lions

The Week 2 edition of the Manning-cast featured plenty of highlights during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game on Monday night. The Week 1 edition of Monday Night Football will be hard to top, as the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling overtime game. That game was even better if you happened to watch it on the Manning-cast, featuring legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers#Udfa
Derrick

Packers put opening loss behind them as they host Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers don’t believe a lopsided loss to start the season should impact their sky-high expectations for what they can accomplish this year. But it sure raises the stakes as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in a Monday night home opener.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Mistakes, AJ Parker and officials: What we learned: Ravens @ Lions

Ahhhh another week of brooding is upon us Lions faithful. You know what time it is. Who even reads these anymore? We all should know it's going to be about the same thing if we keep losing. But the show goes on. We shall soldier forth. It's time for What we learned, Week 3. This past game Detroit hosted the high-flying Baltimore Ravens in Ford Field, and we were witness' to a game we wouldn't ever forget. But in the span of one minute, the reasons for that we would remember it would change drastically.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Aaron Jones has four touchdowns as Packers pull away from Lions

Aaron Jones had a big game against the Lions in Week 2 last season, with 22 touches for 236 yards and three touchdowns. That was his last three-touchdown game. The Packers running back has done one score better tonight. He has 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 48 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit on Monday Night Football.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The Do NOT Trades: Valenti is an idiot

I no longer live in Detroit or in the area, so I only get Mike Valenti's takes 2nd or 3rd hand now, and only occasionally, but I know the schtick. He trolls Detroit sports fans (particularly the Lions) and Michigan sports fans. He does a masterful job of interspersing some intelligent observations with a hot take or a troll so as to generate discussion/traffic. I think his particular brand of "if you're not first, you're last" fandom is a pretty miserable way to live as a sports fan, but I mostly credit him with making some intelligent observations coming from maybe a toxic place. Lately, it seems as if he's reaching, either by being completely disingenuous or just having a shitty take. But stupidity? I normally wouldn't place that label on him.
NFL
wmleader.com

Lions’ MNF loss to Packers cost bettor $726K parlay

A bettor who correctly selected the outright winners of the first 15 games of Week 2 stood to collect $726,959 at BetMGM, but the Monday night pick, the Lions, lost 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Jared Goff fumbles the ball during the Lions loss to the...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Lions recap: Everything to know from Week 2

DET (0-2) 7 10 0 0 17. Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 50-yard completion on 3rd-and-12 from Green Bay’s own 24-yard line. The Packers trailed by four points and needed a spark to open the second half. Rodgers and Adams provided it. Matt LaFleur dialed up a play to get Adams one-on-one, Rodgers threw a perfect deep ball and Adams won vertically with a double move and made the over-the-shoulder catch with late hands. The Packers scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Saturday open thread: What’s your best bet in Lions-Ravens?

Another week, another opportunity to cash in. The Detroit Lions host the Baltimore Ravens in this Week 3 matchups of teams trending in different directions early on this season. The Ravens are coming off an incredible performance a week ago where they battled all the way back to beat the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy