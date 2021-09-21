6 takeaways from the Lions loss to the Packers

With all the talk about the difficulty of moving between right and left tackles, it’s not just the players this year who are learning something new. We Lions fans are the sum of our experiences and memories and many of us are finding it hard, after only three losses, to keep that motivation going. To remember we aren’t the same old Lions. Yes, we lost to the Ravens. After an NFL-record-breaking 66-yard field goal and a 1+ second delay-of-game right before which wasn’t called, not forcing a 71-yarder instead. The Ravens were a team we all thought would blow the Lions away. Even with all their injuries—we only had 10 players on IR rather than their 14—no one thought we stood a chance!

