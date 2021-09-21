Lions' Jamaal Williams: Quiet against former team

Williams rushed seven times for 25 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Monday night's 35-17 loss to the Packers. Williams struggled to get much going against his former team. He split snaps with D'Andre Swift in the first half, then was hurt by Detroit committing two quick turnovers in the second. Overall, his production trailed that of Swift, who managed 78 yards on 12 total touches. While both players will aim to improve their outputs in Week 3, another tough matchup awaits as the Lions host the Ravens.