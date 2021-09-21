Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Day-to-day

The LA Rams’ reign in first place will only last as long as they can stand taller than Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. The Rams have opened the season at 3-0 and they have a legitimate MVP candidate in Matthew Stafford, who leads the NFL in net and adjusted yards per pass attempt, while ranking second in passer rating and QBR, and he’s the only quarterback in the entire league who has started all three games but been sacked fewer than four times.

