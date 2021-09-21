CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Day-to-day

 10 days ago

Beachum (ribs) is considered day-to-day with a rib injury, Dana Scott of AZ Central Sports reports. Beachum fought through the same injury prior to Week 2 and ended up playing. While there were no reports regarding a setback, he is apparently still nursing the same issue. If Arizona ultimately decides to err on the side of caution, Justin Murray would presumably be in line to replace him at right tackle. His practice presence will need to be monitored as the week goes on.

