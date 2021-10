The Detroit Lions moved the ball at will for two quarters of Monday's eventual 35-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. After halftime, the same old Lions showed up. "Yeah, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot there," quarterback Jared Goff said, via the official game transcript. "We had a good thing going in the first half, and it was looking how we expected it to look, really. Yeah, just kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the second half."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO