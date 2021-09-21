CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Late Nominee Michael K. Williams

imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crown's Tobias Menzies is honoring the late Michael K. Williams with a special tribute. On Monday, Sept. 20, the Netflix star took to Twitter to celebrate his 2021 Emmy Award, in which he won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Along with recognizing his win, Tobias paid homage to the late actor who was nominated in the same category for his role in HBO's Lovecraft Country. "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees," Tobias wrote. "But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Michael K. Williams loses to ‘The Crown’ star and other 2021 Emmys snubs

Sunday night’s 2021 Emmy Awards got off to a rollicking start — and rarely let up, leaving last year’s COVID-shellshocked ceremony safely in its rearview mirror. What a difference a year makes. There were no big surprises; as expected, both “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown” cleaned up (Best Comedy, Best...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jamie Foxx Shares Moving Tribute to Michael K. Williams Amid Emmy Hopes for Late Actor

Hollywood is still struggling to make sense of beloved actor Michael K. Williams' death. Williams' body was discovered by his nephew on Sept. 6 after a wellness check at The Wire star's Brooklyn penthouse. Police are currently investigating Williams' death as a possible drug overdose, with heroin and fentanyl as contributing factors. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at the scene. But regardless of how Williams possibly died, his peers want to remember him for his prolific work in film, television, and beyond - including Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Will Accept if ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Wins (Exclusive)

Michael K. Williams, the revered character actor who was found dead Sept. 6, might well win an Emmy on Sunday night: He is nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and was widely regarded as the frontrunner even before his untimely death. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that if Williams’ name is called, making him only the seventh posthumous performance winner in the 73-year history of the Emmys, his award will be accepted by his nephew and mentee, Dominic Dupont. Williams has yet to win an Emmy, but he was nominated on four...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams During 2021 Emmys

While the Emmys are an evening of mostly joyful celebration, this year’s event was tinged with sadness following the recent death of 2021 nominee Michael K. Williams. The actor, 54, who passed earlier this month, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. During the annual event, Williams was remembered in a special way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Tobias Menzies
Deadline

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Michael K. Williams, Saluting Late Actor For His “Fearlessness,” “Mystique” & “Pure Raw Talent”

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence with regard to his friend, Michael K. Williams, who died at his Brooklyn home on September 6, aged 54. The Oscar winner remembered the Lovecraft Country star in an Instagram post published Friday, explaining that it took him “a minute” to gather his “thoughts and emotions,” after hearing the news of his death. “I wanted to do right by you with my words,” he wrote. “I wanted to let you know that you are beloved.” Foxx shared in his post that he and Williams “broke bread” not too ago, which made hearing of his passing all the more surreal....
BROOKLYN, NY
weisradio.com

Emmys 2021: Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies win Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson‘s remarkable transformation into former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown earned her the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Anderson squared off against two colleagues for this award — Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell. She dedicated her win to her manager...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Twitter Is Seeing Red Over Michael K. Williams' Snub At The Emmys

Everyone has a specific actor in their minds they believe should win in their respective categories during any award show. But when that actor tragically passes away unexpectedly — before they were able to receive their flowers for their contributions to the industry — it makes the audience's anticipation even more heightened than usual. That is why many people were rooting for "Lovecraft Country" actor Michael K. Williams to take home the golden statue during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards for his heart-wrenching role as Montrose Freeman. Williams, before his untimely passing, sought mental health treatment and therapy after finishing his Emmy-nominated performance, mainly addressing his struggles with drug abuse before entering a new acting role exploring those issues.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Award#Hbo#Crown#Lovecraft Country#Tvacademy Congrats
sacramentosun.com

Tobias Menzies won Emmys

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Actor Tobias Menzies has won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for the show 'The Crown' at Emmys 2021. Tobias is known for portraying the role of Prince Philip in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's 'The Crown', which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Take’: The Emmys Wrap Up as Oscar Season Begins

As the Emmys come to a close, Oscar season ramps up. Netflix unveils its Britney Spears documentary and Apple TV Plus drops the trailer for Denzel Washington’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” And Hollywood mourns the loses of three more greats: Willie Garson, Melvin Van Peebles and Roger Michell. In the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

No Michael K Williams? No Anya Taylor-Joy? All the Emmy shocks and snubs

The Emmys were crushingly predictable, as usual – but even in a year of unparalleled horror, surely shows other than The Crown and Ted Lasso deserved a look-in If anyone knew anything about the Emmys this year, they knew with absolute certainty that The Crown would win every award going. Because, although The Crown has always been well made, it has also always been fusty and inconsequential. But last year’s series had everything: sex, fights, betrayal, Gillian Anderson going full Spitting Image. The Crown was the solid gold favourite in every category going into the awards last night, so much so that any loss would have been considered seismic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy