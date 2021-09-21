How Does the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Premiere Compare to the Rest of the Franchise? (Recap)
[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere.] After three successful NCIS series — we still remember the Red backdoor pilot on Los Angeles — CBS is hoping it has a fourth on its hands with Hawai’i. But do we have another team on our screens we want to see running around solving crimes each week? In Hawai’i, Vanessa Lachey stars as the first female special agent in charge — and franchise lead — Jane Tennant, who makes it clear to the newbie, Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), that she considers her team — Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) — a family. It’s a sentiment shared across pretty much every procedural drama. Let’s compare ...www.imdb.com
