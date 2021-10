CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us took the gaming world by storm when it first launched in 2013. So it didn’t come as much of a surprise when it was announced that HBO was developing a live-action show based on the game. So far, the series has tapped some capable stars in the form of The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Gabriel Luna. Production reportedly began in July and, since then, fans have likely been waiting to get their first glimpse of the series. Well, thanks to Pascal, we have a peek at lead characters Ellie and Joel, and the scene looks like it was ripped right out of the video game.

