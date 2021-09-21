CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Premiere Asks: What Is Best for Dele? Weigh In!

By Ryan Schwartz
 10 days ago

When we last left Bob Hearts Abishola, the CBS sitcom’s central couple had a put a pin in their wedding and hopped a flight to Lagos. Abishola was determined to retrieve Dele from ex-husband Tayo and bring him back to Detroit, where he supposedly belongs. But soon after touching down...

