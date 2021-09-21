411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley on Winning Tag Gold, Jeff Hardy on His US Title Shot, More

-Now that was a high quality HOSS FIGHT! Just great stuff from Roman, Lashley and Big E. Let’s get to it!. -We see the end of RAW as Roman survives the awesomeness of the Triple Threat Match. Scott Stanford welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start from the start as The Bloodline vs New Day was also good stuff and a pissed off Lashley destroying all 6 men was also great. Then the Main Event was Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat and it was glorious!