Did Fox's The Big Leap Nail Its Steps? Grade the Dance Dramedy's Premiere!

Do a group of underdogs have the presence, perseverance and pirouettes to make it in a televised dance-reality competition?. After the premiere of The Big Leap, which kicked off Monday on Fox, we’re not so sure. The scripted series’ premise: A So You Think You Can Dance-type series called The Big Leap rolls into Detroit, enticing amateur dancers of all ability levels with the chance to audition. Those picked will form an artistic company of 20 who’ll dance in a season-ending performance of Swan Lake.