CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Did Fox's The Big Leap Nail Its Steps? Grade the Dance Dramedy's Premiere!

By Kimberly Roots
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Do a group of underdogs have the presence, perseverance and pirouettes to make it in a televised dance-reality competition?. After the premiere of The Big Leap, which kicked off Monday on Fox, we’re not so sure. The scripted series’ premise: A So You Think You Can Dance-type series called The Big Leap rolls into Detroit, enticing amateur dancers of all ability levels with the chance to audition. Those picked will form an artistic company of 20 who’ll dance in a season-ending performance of Swan Lake.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

La Brea: Did NBC's Sinkhole Drama Pull You In? Grade the Premiere! — Plus, Natalie Zea Tackles a Burning Question

NBC this Tuesday night invited you to a land down under — meaning, far beneath Los Angeles — with La Brea. Did the sinkhole drama suck you in? La Brea stars Natalie Zea (Justified) as Eve Harris, an office manager and mom who was motoring past the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum with daughter Izzy (played by Zyra Gorecki) and son Josh (Jack Martin) when a massive sinkhole began forming at an intersection, first gulping down a startled traffic cop and then spreading to rip the Earth from beneath many buildings and cars. After first driving away backwards down a...
BREA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Underdogs
tvseriesfinale.com

The Big Leap: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Described as “big-hearted and rowdy,” this scripted series follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lacks in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New For Fall: Fox Takes 'Big Leap' With Show About A Show

The new fall Fox series “The Big Leap” is a scripted TV drama about an unscripted reality-competition dance show -- basically, a show about a show within a show. As such, the show feels new and innovative, and it is both of these things up to a point. The only...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

'The Big Leap' on Fox Introduces a New Star in Simone Recasner: TV Review

Fox has lately made its name, and its success, on televised music competitions — everything from “The Masked Singer” and “Dancer” franchises to a revived “Name That Tune” to the amiably strange “I Can See Your Voice.” And so it makes a certain kind of sense that this fall, it launches a new scripted series about … the inner workings of a reality-TV contest.
THEATER & DANCE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Reality shows inspire Fox drama 'Big Leap'

The show's title pretty much says it: An ensemble of actors, some familiar and others relative newcomers, are ready to take “The Big Leap.”. In a rare instance of a documentary (in this case, England's “Big Ballet”) inspiring a drama series, the Fox offering that premieres today, sees people from various backgrounds vie on an unscripted program for roles in a modern version of Tchaikovsky's legendary “Swan Lake.” Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays a producer trying to move past recent personal and professional setbacks as he and a choreographer (Mallory Jansen) tackle the project.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Culpeper Star Exponent

Worth Watching: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Kicks Off Premiere Week, ‘NCIS’ on the Move with ‘Hawai’i’, Fox’s ‘Big Leap,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Moves On

It’s officially network TV’s Premiere Week, and two of the fall’s more interesting new dramas—NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap—get their start. CBS’ top-rated NCIS moves to a new night, leading into the tropical spinoff NCIS Hawai’i. Still seeking a permanent host, Jeopardy! welcomes back Mayim Bialik to read the clues for the next month and more.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Big Leap’ Premiere: Ser’Darius Blain on That Big Lift, Plans for Reggie-Gabby Romance

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Monday’s series premiere of Fox’s “The Big Leap.”) “The Big Leap” took a big risk in the closing moments of its first episode Monday, when suspended Detroit Lions player Reggie Sadler (Ser’Darius Blain) lifted aspiring dancer Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner) over his head in her second-chance audition for “The Big Leap,” the Fox drama’s reality-dance-show-within-a-show that follows contestants putting on a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.”
NFL
TVLine

Did the Wonder Years Reboot Deliver an Instant Classic? Grade the Premiere!

The Wonder Years, which originally premiered on January 31, 1988 on ABC, followed a young Kevin Arnold (played by Fred Savage) growing up in a white middle-class family during the late ’60s and early ’70s. With Daniel Stern narrating as a thirtysomething Kevin reflecting on his younger years, the story focused on his childhood in a nondescript suburban neighborhood against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. Capturing the charm of the OG series, the 2021 reboot centers on Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams), who is Black, and his middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama during the late ‘60s — when pivotal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
imdb.com

Home Economics Premiere Recap: Tom's Touchdown — Grade It!

The entire family now knows that Tom is writing a book about them, so in Home Economics‘ premiere Wednesday, the author notes that it feels like the Hayworths are “entering a new season together.” (We see what you did there, Tom.) The Season 2 premiere also finds Connor getting luxury...
SPORTS
fox7austin.com

The Big Recap of ‘The Big Leap’: Teri Polo on Julia’s journey

CHICAGO - Welcome to The Big Recap of The Big Leap! I’m TV critic Allison Shoemaker, and I’ll be here every week talking about the twists and pirouettes (it’s a dance joke — get it?) in FOX’s exciting new series about second chances and the big bad world of reality television.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Why ‘The Big Leap’ Dances Stand Out, Even With All the Drama Brewing (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Big Leap Episode 2 “Classic Tragic Love Triangle.”]. In just two episodes, Fox’s newest reality-show-within-a-fictional-dramedy The Big Leap serves classic tropes of not getting the part, romantic jealousy, and a drama-inducing producer who is constantly feeding an already rampant fire. All the...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy