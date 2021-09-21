CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Voice’: 9 Must-See Moments From the Season 21 Premiere (Video)

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 10 days ago

The Voice is back for a new season with its latest coaching addition Ariana Grande joining the mix alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton with host Carson Daly. Things kicked off with a musical number from the coaches before the real competition began. Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s must-see Blind Auditions in this Season 21 premiere roundup. (Credit: Art Streiber/NBC) Girl Named Tom sings Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping” Did you see that @BlakeShelton?! That’s right… Team Kelly gets the first four-chair turn of the season!! @GirlNamedTom #TeamKelly #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/osv9iHSR9c — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 21, 2021 This trio of siblings from Pettisville, Ohio wowed the coaches in the show’s opening audition as they took on a Crosby, Stills & Nash tune. Despite the trio’s name, the single sister of the group isn’t actually named Tom, but.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

‘The Voice’ Producers Looking To Replace Blake Shelton After 21 Seasons

Ariana Grande’s arrival at The Voice has changed everything, including the future on the show of its only original star, Blake Shelton. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source tells Radar.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ariana Grande's Only Been On The Voice For A Short Time, But She's Already 'Broken All The Rules’

Only two episodes of The Voice’s 21st season have aired so far, and fans can already tell that new coach Ariana Grande is a force to be reckoned with. On the first night of Blind Auditions, Grande used some impressively quick math skills to take longtime coach Blake Shelton down a peg. But the cast and crew of The Voice, who have been working with the pop superstar since June, were probably already keyed into Grande’s ways, as she recently divulged that she’s been a bit of a rule-breaker since joining the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
imdb.com

See Blake Shelton's Text to Ariana Grande After Report Claimed She's Kicking Him Off The Voice

Blake Shelton is not too happy that The Voice producers might soon tell him "thank u, next." Unverified rumors spread this week that the NBC singing competition is looking to permanently replace Shelton with someone younger, due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana Grande. But the longtime coach isn't going out without a fight and actually picked one with Grande after the reports surfaced. According to a photo dump that Grande posted on Instagram on Sept. 24, Shelton gave her his unfiltered reaction to the potentially demoralizing news. Her text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: Gymani’s Blind Audition Makes Ariana’s Jaw Drop (VIDEO)

In case you missed it, NBC’s The Voice is back and Season 21 is shaping up to be one of its best yet with the addition of new coach Ariana Grande. As we head into Part 2 of the Blind Auditions, we’re giving viewers an exclusive sneak peek at one talented performer who is making a mark on the competition with her debut. Gymani is one of The Voice‘s bold hopefuls who is tackling none other than coach Ariana’s own song, “pov” for her Blind Audition.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Can’t Believe How Far Ariana Grande Went to Trash Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton may have met his match when it comes to doling out shade on The Voice — and her name is Ariana Grande. Ever since the first season of The Voice premiered in 2011, Blake has been known to cause trouble and poke fun at his fellow coaches. While several past and present coaches have stood up to him before — including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson — Blake may have finally met his match. Now that Ariana has joined season 21 as the newest coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has come up with her own ways to get back at Blake.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9 Premiere: How Was the Farewell to Pops? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs, Season 9, Episode 1, “The Goldbergs’ Excellent Adventure.”]. The Goldbergs opened their ninth season with a special tribute episode that was totally excellent. Following its pop culture-influenced format, the premiere tackled Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure as the family worked through...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Reality Tv#Blind Auditions#Stills Nash
International Business Times

Ariana Grande Admits She Has 'Broken Every Rule' In Her 'The Voice' Contract

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on "The Voice," joining the ranks of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and she's definitely not playing by the rules. During "The Kelly Clarkson" show on Monday, Grande admitted to having "broken every rule in her contract." While talking to Clarkson, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dancing with the Stars first eliminated contestant revealed

The new episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars revealed that film and television actor Martin Kove was the first contestant to be eliminated from season 30 based on a combination of audience votes and the judges' scores. After receiving a score of 13 out of a possible 40 in...
TV SHOWS
kdmanews.com

The Voice (Season 21)

Tonight marks the beginning of Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.” It features country’s own, Blake Shelton, who won it last year and the only judge that has been there all 21 seasons. Also returning is the prolific Kelly Clarkson and subtle John Legend. All of the aforementioned coaches have each won…but there is a newcomer in town. After the departure of Nick Jonas, NBC got ahold of another prominent young superstar…Ariana Grande. She is a former childhood actress, who was on Broadway by the age of 13, but quickly transitioned to the music industry where she now has produced six albums with memorable hits. She might be new, but like the other judges, she has accumulated many accolades at 28 years old. Catch the season premiere tonight at 7 pm CT.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Arts
929nin.com

Top 6 Unforgettable Country Moments From ‘The Voice’

The Voice has been giving viewers memorable moments since its first season aired in 2011. NBC's popular singing competition has launched the careers of more than a few country music singers, but it's what they've done after the show that has made them truly unforgettable. Craig Wayne Boyd makes the...
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are Banana Split?

We love “The Masked Singer” and are thrilled that another set of famous faces is paired up in season 6, disguised this time as Banana Split. In season 4, we had the Snow Owls (who turned out to be husband and wife Clint Black and Lisa Hartman) and in season 5 the Russian Dolls were revealed to be the Hanson brothers. The duo that is hidden inside the Banana Split costume first performed on the September 29 episode of “The Masked Singer.” They are part of Group B, which also includes Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. We’ve been reviewing...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy