‘The Voice’: 9 Must-See Moments From the Season 21 Premiere (Video)
The Voice is back for a new season with its latest coaching addition Ariana Grande joining the mix alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton with host Carson Daly. Things kicked off with a musical number from the coaches before the real competition began. Below, we’re rounding up some of the evening’s must-see Blind Auditions in this Season 21 premiere roundup. (Credit: Art Streiber/NBC) Girl Named Tom sings Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping” Did you see that @BlakeShelton?! That’s right… Team Kelly gets the first four-chair turn of the season!! @GirlNamedTom #TeamKelly #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/osv9iHSR9c — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 21, 2021 This trio of siblings from Pettisville, Ohio wowed the coaches in the show’s opening audition as they took on a Crosby, Stills & Nash tune. Despite the trio’s name, the single sister of the group isn’t actually named Tom, but.www.imdb.com
