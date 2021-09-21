CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grade the NCIS: Hawai'i Premiere — Plus, EP Discusses If LGBTQ Reveal Is Meaningful Franchise Milestone

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 10 days ago

CBS’ NCIS franchise this Monday night whisked us off to Hawaii, where Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant is the Special Agent in Charge. After sampling NCIS: Hawai’i, will you book a return trip?. Airing Monday nights at 10/9c (leading out of the relocated Og NCIS), Hawai’i stars Lachey as Jane Tennant,...

www.imdb.com

digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
tvinsider.com

Tyra Banks Returns as ‘DWTS’ Host — How Did She Do in the Premiere? (POLL)

Dancing with the Stars returned for its 30th season on Monday night, and so to did the show’s host, Tyra Banks. Opinion is still split on the former America’s Top Model star, who replaced long-running DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last July, much to the upset of many viewers. Banks came under criticism last season for her scene-stealing costume changes, talking over the judges, and flubbing her lines.
Variety

‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Gently Mixes Up a Stalwart CBS Procedural Formula: TV Review

The first episode of “NCIS” premiered in 2004 with news footage of George W. Bush boarding Air Force One transforming into a scripted scene of a fictional George W. Bush joshing about barbecue before one of his new bodyguard mysteriously drops dead. Forty-some odd minutes of Mark Harmon being right, Sasha Alexander frowning, and countless 9/11 references later, the bad guy is caught and the gang is free to solve another 18 seasons (and counting) of weekly mysteries. The show was an extreme product of its time, but in the grand tradition of procedurals about cops and military personnel, proved...
Popculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Weigh in on CBS' New Spinoff

Monday marked a major night for the NCIS franchise. As NCIS kicked off its 19th season, the franchise also launched its third NCIS spinoff series, NCIS: Hawai'i. As fans tuned into the new show, which made NCIS history as it features the franchise's first female lead, many flocked to social media to weigh in.
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Says Oahu Filipino Community Embraced Her As Family

Trying to fit into a community is something “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey knows about all too well. Good thing she found one. Lachey, who plays Special Agent In Charge Jane Tennant in the upcoming “NCIS” spin-off on CBS, moved to Oahu so she could live there while shooting episodes. In an interview with United Press International, she talked about connecting with the Filipino community there.
tvinsider.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Kicks Off Premiere Week, ‘NCIS’ on the Move with ‘Hawai’i’, Fox’s ‘Big Leap,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Moves On

It’s officially network TV’s Premiere Week, and two of the fall’s more interesting new dramas—NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap—get their start. CBS’ top-rated NCIS moves to a new night, leading into the tropical spinoff NCIS Hawai’i. Still seeking a permanent host, Jeopardy! welcomes back Mayim Bialik to read the clues for the next month and more.
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Get Big News as TV Ratings Come In

The newest season of NCIS premiered on Monday night. NCIS fans also got to see the first episode of the show's latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, on the very same night. According to TV Line, both of the shows performed incredibly well in the ratings. This is especially good news for two reasons — NCIS aired on a different night than usual and it was the first-ever episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One Viewer Votes

How well will this team work together in the first season of the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai’i is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i here.
womansday.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV Fanatic

NCIS Season Premiere Reveals What Happened to Gibbs

NCIS is back ... on a new night. Yes, Monday nights are already busy as hell, and throwing NCIS on a new night after 18 seasons on Tuesdays was a choice. If you watch NCIS online, you know the series wrapped its previous season with Gibbs seemingly swimming to safety after his boat was blown up.
TVGuide.com

Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.
washingtonnewsday.com

Who’s in the cast of NCIS Hawai’i with Vanessa Lachey?

Who’s in the cast of NCIS Hawai’i with Vanessa Lachey?. With the premiere of the new season today, Hawaii becomes the fourth state to acquire its own NCIS franchise. NCIS: Hawai’i premieres on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays and will air weekly. The new show is a spin-off of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS is a spin-off of JAG, a legal drama set in the United States Navy.
imdb.com

The NCIS: Hawai'i Team Puzzles Over a Crashed Top Secret Aircraft — Watch

Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant’s day gets off to a very early and very mysterious start in this exclusive sneak peek from CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i. Premiering Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c, the latest NCIS offshoot stars Vanessa Lachey as Tennant, the first woman Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl.
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
