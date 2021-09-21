CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Premiere Finally Reveals Which Pros the Celebs Are Paired With

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars have found their better halves. On Monday, Sept. 20, Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 30th season by finally announcing this season's dance pairings. And, as was previously teased, the season 30 pairs have made history, as it features the first same-sex couple. We're, of course, referring to JoJo Siwa being partnered up with returning champion Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Although Siwa had previously hinted at this history-making duo, as, earlier this month, the Dance Moms alum gushed to E! News about her "dream partner," and joked that her girlfriend Kylie didn't want her to get too close to one pro dancer. She exclusively dished on Daily Pop,...

