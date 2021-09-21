‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2021 Premiere: Milestone 30th Season Makes History (Recap)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Live from Hollywood,” Dancing with the Stars is back with its landmark 30th season! The season premiere brought back many familiar faces to the ballroom, including longtime judge Len Goodman after sitting out last season due to the pandemic. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli returned alongside host Tyra Banks for her sophomore season with the dance competition series, as she announced throughout the night which pro dancers were paired with this season’s lineup of celebrity contestants. In a DWTS first, pop star JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson earned the top score of the night as the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing. Read on for highlights from the Season 30 premiere, including dances from this season’s cast: Melanie C, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Iman Shumpert, Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, Suni Lee, Cody Rigsby, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Kenya Moore, Christine Chiu, Matt James,

