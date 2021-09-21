Great River Road Central

We left West Memphis this morning at 8:45 and 77 degrees and found our way back onto the Great River Road. And it has occurred to me today what took me days to figure out last time we drove the river…it isn’t about the river. You can drive miles and miles and never see the river. It is about the towns along the river that depend on it for their sustenance. Many are very small. One was population of 41 and another 197. The homes are modest and many are not well kept, a good indication that poverty reigns in the Mississippi Delta. But the fields…well, they are rich. They are rich with dark, fertile soil that produces corn and soybeans and lots and lots of cotton. And the industries that support these crops are everywhere and very evident. The grain elevators and silos are around every turn, some new and sparkling in the sun and others old and rusty with the wear of years of life on the river. And all of them are located along the railroad tracks where the cars get loaded and the corps are towed to processing plants near and far. We.