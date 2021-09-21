CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men In Black VR Experience Will Let You Protect The Earth From The Scum Of The Universe

By Kaylee Dugan
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you look really good in a slick suit? Are you begging for any excuse you can find to wear sunglasses indoors? Do you wish you could live Will Smith's life, but only the alien stuff? Do you want to work through some of your anger by straight-up killing aliens? Well, you better make your way over to Westfield Century City in LA, Asap. Virtual reality firm Dreamscape is making all of your dreams come true, one virtual alien kill at a time, with their brand new "Men in Black: First Assignment" VR experience.

CNET

VR is useless when you have a baby

Facebook announced the Oculus Quest 2 last fall at the exact right time to get my attention. After months of sheltering in place during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was extremely tempted by an affordable VR headset that would let me explore the world outside of my home. I wanted it for virtual reality workouts. I loved the idea of using it as a portable, virtual office. It came out just weeks after Star Wars: Squadrons and promised to put me in the cockpit of an X-Wing.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

With This Buy One Get One Deal, You and Your Friends Can Experience Immersive VR Entertainment Together

Virtual reality has evolved from a gaming-centric medium to an immersive entertainment experience. With the Oculus Quest 2, you can be front row at Carnegie Hall, journey to the top of Mount Everest, or burn some serious calories playing games designed to help you work out, all from the comfort and convenience of your home. From now until 9/27, if you buy one Quest 2, you will get another one for $100 off!
VIDEO GAMES
