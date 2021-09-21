Men In Black VR Experience Will Let You Protect The Earth From The Scum Of The Universe

Games have always been around to to serve a higher purpose, and from the very beginning that was to entertain. An addictive diversion from modern-day living. A place where you could be anyone you want, whether that be a space captain wandering the universe, a crack commander of the everlasting war, or just an adventurer looking for treasure. Lately, though the whole gaming experience has become much more complex with many genres competing for space; narrative adventures, sports, multiplayer, and most recently the relaxing zen type experience. Games like the Aery series are meant to relax your mind, taking you to faraway places without any fear of dying or needing a goal. From Earth to Heaven is the latest addition to this growing market and I got the chance to leave my worries at the doorstep and step in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO