These Two Frankenstein Movies Are Likely Lost Forever — Here's Why

“Dune” has the potential to be the biggest movie of the year. But however well it does or does not do at the box office, it’s undeniably the biggest, grandest slice of movie in a long time. Big as in vast. As in images and sounds that fill the screen and fill the senses. Big as in: The movie transports you to the desert planet of Arrakis, and for 2 hours and 35 minutes you live there. So why would this overwhelmingly epic, visually spectacular, one-of-a-kind sci-fi popcorn movie be opening Oct. 22 on a television set near you? We know the...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO