Shawn Mendes' Unfiltered Opinion About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Might Shock You

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Mendes might be asking Taylor Swift for "Mercy" after this one, but maybe she'll just "Shake It Off." Shawn sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published on Monday, Sept. 20, and revealed his true thoughts about John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and, yes, Taylor's boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The interviewer first asked if Shawn still keeps in touch with the evermore singer after he toured with her in 2015. He said he last texted Taylor about a month ago, noting, "I always am asking her for advice on music." Yet, he didn't have such nice words to say about her partner of five years. When asked if he...

www.imdb.com

