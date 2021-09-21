Which Member of ‘The Big Leap’ Do You Most Want to Follow? (Poll)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Big Leap series premiere “I Want You Back.”] For a show-within-a-show about second chances, one of the hopeful dancers gets a second second chance with The Big Leap. Over the course of the series premiere, we meet the show’s executive producer Nick Blackburn (Scott Foley), hosts Wayne (Kevin Daniels) and Monica (Mallory Jansen), and focus on a select group of the dancers (to be narrowed down to 20) hoping to be part of the company performing Swan Lake when it’s all over. But whose story do you most want to follow? Get a rundown of what we learn about each character below, then vote in our poll. Nick Blackburn The executive producer has been brought in “to save this stupid dance show,” he comments on his way to the theater. And it’s clear why: he knows what makes good TV. His picks are all based on how.

The Big Leap

On the heels of his latest show failure and a stressful divorce, producer Nick reluctantly signs on to produce “The Big Leap,” a high-stakes docuseries, which brings together dancers from every age, background and body type, is the brainchild of former dancer Wayne, with choreographer Monica, help Nick mount the production, searching for not only the best dancers, but also the ones that could stir up the most drama and buzz.
