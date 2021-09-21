CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Voice Season 21 Premiere Recap: Did the First of the Blinds Show You an Ariana Grande Old Time?

By Charlie Mason
imdb.com
 10 days ago

You could tell that the Season 21 premiere of The Voice was going to show you a good time from the start, when returning coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson teamed up with first-timer Ariana Grande to turn “Hold On, I’m Coming” and “Respect” into the most rollicking mashup of songs since Olivia Newton-John and The Tubes went “Dancin’” in Xanadu. From there, we were treated to some by and large extremely good Blind Auditions and discovered not only what kind of panelist the new kid on the block would be (technical, technical, technical) but also what her.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

See Blake Shelton's Text to Ariana Grande After Report Claimed She's Kicking Him Off The Voice

Blake Shelton is not too happy that The Voice producers might soon tell him "thank u, next." Unverified rumors spread this week that the NBC singing competition is looking to permanently replace Shelton with someone younger, due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana Grande. But the longtime coach isn't going out without a fight and actually picked one with Grande after the reports surfaced. According to a photo dump that Grande posted on Instagram on Sept. 24, Shelton gave her his unfiltered reaction to the potentially demoralizing news. Her text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
International Business Times

Ariana Grande Admits She Has 'Broken Every Rule' In Her 'The Voice' Contract

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on "The Voice," joining the ranks of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and she's definitely not playing by the rules. During "The Kelly Clarkson" show on Monday, Grande admitted to having "broken every rule in her contract." While talking to Clarkson, the...
CELEBRITIES
610 Sports Radio

Ariana Grande debuts as newest coach on 'The Voice,' but not before stopping by 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' first

On Monday’s season debut, Ariana Grande finally officially joined Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as the newest coach on NBC’s The Voice. So naturally, ahead of the Season 21 premiere Ariana stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk all about it, which inspired us to do the same. So… Let’s talk about it — and we mean all of it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Time#A Good Time#The Tubes#Blind Auditions
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Night 4 of the Blinds Leaves Kelly Clarkson… Well, Like This

If ever you get a chance to play cards for money with Kelly Clarkson, take it — she has no poker face. Hence, her “restrained” reaction (pictured) to Tuesday’s resolution of The Voice’s Monday-night cliffhanger. After hearing that four-chair turn Holly Forbes’ daughter was a big Ariana Grande fan, Kelly was sure that she had about as much of a shot at recruiting the contestant as Blake Shelton or John Legend. But then Holly revealed that “I grew up listening to Kelly Clarkson,” so she was the coach that the contender wanted. Once that decision was made, we moved on to more...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC4 Columbus

PREVIEW: Ariana Grande electrifies new season of ‘The Voice’

(NBC) – The new fall TV season begins tonight night on NBC, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the new season of “The Voice,” largely because of the arrival of a new coach, one of the biggest, and certainly most followed, pop stars on the planet: Ariana Grande. Ariana...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy