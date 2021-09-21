CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Next For Ordinary Joe? James Wolk Teases What's to Come

imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be called Ordinary Joe, but star James Wolk wants you to know it's not just Joe's show. By now, you may have been able to catch the first episode of NBC's newest drama, which follows Joe Kimbreau through the three lives he lives after making three different decisions after graduation: follow Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), follow Amy (Natalie Martinez) or go to dinner with his family. In one world, he's a nurse married to Jenny, but their marriage is falling apart. In another, he's a rockstar married to Amy, but they're struggling with infertility. In the third, he's single and a cop, like his father. In all three lives, Jenny gave birth to Joe's son, but in the rockstar life,...

www.imdb.com

The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’: TV Review

The drama weaves together three parallel life paths — nurse, cop, rock star — for Joe Kimbreau, an indecisive New Yorker played by James Wolk. For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show. On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life.
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

'Ordinary Joe' Delivers James Wolk Three Times, Trying to Capture 'This Is Us' Magic: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

James Wolk on Keeping the Core of His 'Ordinary Joe' Character While Crafting Distinct Relationships Across Timelines

“Ordinary Joe,” NBC’s latest tearjerker drama, starts simply enough with the eponymous young man (played by James Wolk) graduating from college. He is at a time in his life where the world is both widely open to him, but also demanding that he make important decisions about who he will be and what he will do — and because of that, the narrative of the show splits into three distinct timelines.
TV SERIES
KSN.com

New NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’ explores the what-ifs of life

The fall TV season gets underway on NBC. The new drama “Ordinary Joe” explores how choices made at a pivotal moment in a person’s life can lead to very different results. “I think we all play with that idea, at some point in our lives, of how a choice greatly...
TV SERIES
Marietta Daily Journal

NBC’s new ‘Ordinary Joe’ follows three ‘what if’ life scenarios

Like most college graduates, Joe Kimbreau has some choices to make about the rest of his life. Unlike most college graduates, he’s getting the chance to live out his options. In NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” which premiered Monday, the man in question sees three different versions of his life play out....
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Ordinary Joe, The Big Leap, Goliath

The busiest week of the year is upon us. There is a wealth of new and returning TV shows coming your way this week. As usual, you're going to need to pick what you want to watch live because many of these shows are on the broadcast networks. Check out...
TV SERIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Monday: New premieres include ‘Ordinary Joe’ and a new ‘NCIS’

Muhammad Ali (8 p.m., PBS NC) - We get Part 2 of this four-part Ken Burns documentary following the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century: three-time heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, who captivated billions with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, as well as his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

James Wolk imagines what he's doing in three alternate universes

This fall, James Wolk will play a cop. Sorry, a nurse. Wait… a rock star? Actually, on the Sliding Doors-esque, what-if drama Ordinary Joe (premiering Monday at 10 p.m. on NBC), fresh-faced protagonist Joe Kimbreau lives out three different versions of his life following a fateful fork in the road on college graduation night. "This was a real joy to take on," says Wolk, who starred as a character living a double life on Lone Star. "I've played two characters before, but I'd never played three. It's a great challenge because you really have to just switch gears.... When you're playing three characters, you have no idea what day it is."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC's Ordinary Joe works, for now, because of Josh Wolk's charisma

"For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show," says Angie Han. "On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life. It’s tough to tell, in the first two episodes given to critics for review, where any of this is headed in the long run. But for the time being, the series lands in the sweet spot where it’s just out-there enough to attract curiosity, and yet familiar enough to qualify as comfort viewing." Han adds that Wolk's Joe is "more Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors, not Loki in Loki. It all works well enough for now, in large part because Wolk makes for such an eminently likable lead. It’s as if the TV gods, realizing how many go-nowhere leading-man TV roles Wolk has endured, have decided to throw him three more chances at once, and he certainly makes the most of them. Wolk wears Joe’s three personas like old favorite shirts: worn in, comfortable, flattering in their imperfections. And he shares such affable chemistry with all his co-stars — especially Charlie Barnett as Joe’s childhood BFF Eric, who balances Joe’s bashful indecision with sarcastic humor and a take-charge attitude — that it becomes easy to believe all these people would be destined to stay in one another’s orbit."
TV SERIES
