NBC's Ordinary Joe Premiere: Grade the 'What If...?' Drama Starring James Wolk

By Vlada Gelman
 10 days ago

If you enjoy the affable James Wolk (and who doesn’t?), then you likely tuned in to the premiere of NBC’s Ordinary Joe, starring Wolk (Zoo), Wolk (Mad Men) and Wolk (Lone Star). The new drama takes the idea of “a fork in the road” and spins it into three different...

Middletown Press

NBC Launches 'Ordinary Joe' Quiz Promo With Pinterest

The network is collaborating with Pinterest to help users explore their “what if” journey, coinciding with the Sept. 20 premiere of “Ordinary Joe.” The deal marks the first time the image-sharing social network is combining an immersive experience with Creator Idea Pins. NBC is executing a paid media buy with Pinterest for the promotion.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Kicks Off Premiere Week, ‘NCIS’ on the Move with ‘Hawai’i’, Fox’s ‘Big Leap,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Moves On

It’s officially network TV’s Premiere Week, and two of the fall’s more interesting new dramas—NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap—get their start. CBS’ top-rated NCIS moves to a new night, leading into the tropical spinoff NCIS Hawai’i. Still seeking a permanent host, Jeopardy! welcomes back Mayim Bialik to read the clues for the next month and more.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Features Three James Wolk Performances: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC4 Columbus

PREVIEW: New NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’ explores the what-ifs of life

(NBC) – The fall TV season gets underway tonight night on NBC and the new drama “Ordinary Joe” explores how choices made at a pivotal moment in a person’s life, can lead to very different results and show how each one takes title character, Joe Kimbrough, down a very different road.
TV SERIES
Myhighplains.com

NBC’s new giant sinkhole adventure drama, ‘La Brea,’ to premiere Tuesday

(NBC) – Chances are, you’ve seen promos for it all summer on NBC and Tuesday night, the adventure drama “La Brea” finally premieres right after “The Voice.”. Hardly a week goes by without a major sinkhole cropping up somewhere in the world but “La Brea” imagines one as we’ve never seen.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC's Ordinary Joe works, for now, because of Josh Wolk's charisma

"For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show," says Angie Han. "On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life. It’s tough to tell, in the first two episodes given to critics for review, where any of this is headed in the long run. But for the time being, the series lands in the sweet spot where it’s just out-there enough to attract curiosity, and yet familiar enough to qualify as comfort viewing." Han adds that Wolk's Joe is "more Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors, not Loki in Loki. It all works well enough for now, in large part because Wolk makes for such an eminently likable lead. It’s as if the TV gods, realizing how many go-nowhere leading-man TV roles Wolk has endured, have decided to throw him three more chances at once, and he certainly makes the most of them. Wolk wears Joe’s three personas like old favorite shirts: worn in, comfortable, flattering in their imperfections. And he shares such affable chemistry with all his co-stars — especially Charlie Barnett as Joe’s childhood BFF Eric, who balances Joe’s bashful indecision with sarcastic humor and a take-charge attitude — that it becomes easy to believe all these people would be destined to stay in one another’s orbit."
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ordinary Joe: Season Two? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Ordinary Joe TV show stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, and Teddy Sears with Adam Rodriguez, Jack Coleman, Christine Adams, Joe Carroll, Rushi Kota, Jason Burkey, and Gabrielle Byndloss in recurring roles. The show follows young Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) as he makes a pivotal and life-changing decision at his Syracuse University graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives. The three tales each follow Joe some 10 years after his graduation: following in his father’s footsteps, as a police officer; following his passion, as a music star; and after he marries his love, as a nurse.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’: TV Review

The drama weaves together three parallel life paths — nurse, cop, rock star — for Joe Kimbreau, an indecisive New Yorker played by James Wolk. For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show. On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New For Fall: NBC's 'Ordinary Joe' Is Tearjerker Times Three

A new fall drama on NBC contains three times the tearjerking potential of most other prime-time network dramas thanks to a format that allows it to tell three heart-tugging stories at once all about the same guy -- a guy named Joe. The show is “Ordinary Joe” (premiering Monday night),...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

WATCH: The Stars Of NBC Talk Fall Premieres

Summer is (almost) officially over. While we're sad to say goodbye to the season of sun and fun we're looking ahead to what should be one of the bigger Fall TV lineups in recent memory. From new shows premiering to mainstays returning, here's a preview of what to expect on NBC.
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

Charlie Barnett talks new NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat down with Charlie Barnett to talk new NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe‘. Barnett talks about what it was like growing up on a house boat, his experiences at The Juilliard School, his loving family, and the importance of representation. ‘Ordinary Joe’ premiered on Monday, September 20th,...
TV SERIES
KGET 17

New NBC drama looks at three life paths for ‘Ordinary Joe’

Actors spend their lives playing an assortment of characters. If they are lucky enough to land a role on a popular TV series, they will get the opportunity to play various sides of that character. James Wolk is starting out ahead of the norm as he will be playing three...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

James Wolk talks about his new show ‘Ordinary Joe’

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. Actor James Wolk, star of the new show “Ordinary Joe,” visits the TODAY plaza to talk about the series, which looks at three ways a man’s life could have ended up after a pivotal decision in college. “Everyone has that kind of a moment in their life,” he says.Sept. 20, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Ordinary Joe's James Wolk Reveals If One Timeline Is the 'Real World'

NBC’s Ordinary Joe explores three different “what if…?” scenarios, all fully realized and lived in — but could one of the timelines be the true one?. The new series (airing Mondays at 10/9c) stars James Wolk, whose character Joe must make a pivotal choice at his college graduation ceremony: ask out Amy (played by Natalie Martinez), meet up with his best friend/sometimes girlfriend Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) or go to dinner with his family? If he goes down the first route, Joe and Amy are husband and wife in 10 years, and he’s become a famous rock star, but the.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

James Wolk on Keeping the Core of His 'Ordinary Joe' Character While Crafting Distinct Relationships Across Timelines

“Ordinary Joe,” NBC’s latest tearjerker drama, starts simply enough with the eponymous young man (played by James Wolk) graduating from college. He is at a time in his life where the world is both widely open to him, but also demanding that he make important decisions about who he will be and what he will do — and because of that, the narrative of the show splits into three distinct timelines.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Ordinary Joe Filmed?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the eponymous Joe Kimbreau as he takes a single, life-changing decision at his graduation. The show then explores three timelines, each of which explores the long-running ramifications of each of his choices. Co-created by Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Caleb Ranson, the quirky show compares how life turns out for the central character when he chooses between following in his father’s footsteps, following his passion for music, and following the love of his life. Set across three parallel storylines, the show has a varied backdrop that examines Joe’s life from every angle. Curious about where the show is filmed? We’ve got the story!
TV SERIES

