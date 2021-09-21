CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Season 19 Premiere: What Happened to Gibbs After His Boat Exploded? (Recap)

 10 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the NCIS Season 19 premiere “Blood in the Water.”] Just because Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) survived his boat exploding doesn’t mean he’s Ok. After all, there’s still the matter of that serial killer he’s been hunting — and now seems to be hunting him, given what happened to his boat — as NCIS Season 19 begins (in a new time slot!). But first, his (former) team — remember, he was indefinitely suspended in Season 18 — needs to find out what happened to him. And since Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) can’t work alone, following Ellie Bishop’s (Emily Wickersham) exit for an undercover op, Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) has plans to fill the gaps. But how do they feel about their potential new team member? Read on to find out if Gibbs survived the premiere. Just What Was Going on Between Bishop & Torres?! When Torres stops.

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
NCIS season 19 premiere: Where is Bishop, Emily Wickersham?

The events of the NCIS season 19 premiere is going to raise a lot of questions about Gibbs but, at least for now, let’s talk about Bishop. In the event you did not know, Emily Wickersham confirmed her departure from the CBS crime procedural at the end of last season. Over the summer, meanwhile, she confirmed that she is expecting a baby! The actress is off living her best life and we couldn’t be happier for her.
Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
Sneak peek clip from season premiere released for NCIS fans

An NCIS sneak peek provides a small update about what agents Torres and McGee are up to when the show returns. When we last saw the NCIS cast, Bishop was saying goodbye to Torres, Dr. Jimmy Palmer was still recovering from the death of his wife, and Gibbs’ boat had just exploded.
Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
NCIS boss hints at Gibbs storyline for season 19

NCIS season 18 finale spoilers follow. NCIS left us fearing for Mark Harmon's Gibbs in the season 18 finale last May and as season 19 gears up for its premiere, we are starting to get some hints about the character's fate. The last time we saw Leroy Jethro Gibbs, he...
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Is Ready To Do All He Can ‘To Find Gibbs’ As He Readies for Season Premiere

We are just one day away from the long-awaited season 19 premiere of CBS‘s hit show, “NCIS.” While fans have waited all summer for the conclusion of the season 18 finale, it appears we aren’t the only ones amped up for the all-new season premiere. In his most recent tweet, Dr. Jimmy Palmer actor, Brian Dietzen, highlighted his own excitement for the new season. In regards to the premiere, Dietzen writes, “we’re gonna do everything we can to #FindGibbs.”
‘NCIS’: McGee Calls Out Gibbs For Not Following His Own Rules

There was one moment towards the end of the NCIS season premiere where the pupil taught the master. That’s when McGee flipped Gibbs’ rules back on Gibbs. The official NCIS Twitter account teased to that memorable moment, which had Gibbs (Mark Harmon) beaming with pride as he heard McGee correctly use his own standards.
