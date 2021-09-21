CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWTS Season 30 Premiere Recap: Who Made the Best First Impression?

By Rebecca Iannucci
 10 days ago

The first episode of Dancing With the Stars‘ milestone 30th season is in the books, and it’s left me with one very pressing question: How was everybody so freakin’ good?. If you’ve watched a lot of DWTS in the past, you know to keep expectations low for the premiere episode, which usually features quite a few rocky routines (and at least one pro visibly counting out the steps for his or her celeb partner). Monday’s Season 30 debut, though, delivered an exceptionally high number of really excellent routines — so many, in fact, that I’m starting to seriously.

ABC News

'Dancing With the Stars' premiere recap: JoJo Siwa makes history and takes first place

"Dancing With the Stars" welcomed back head judge Len Goodman and a live studio audience when kicking off its 30th season on Monday. Of course, a brand new season brought a fresh crop of star power, who brought their A-game to the ballroom floor. Besides Goodman, fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough regularly remarked on how the competitors exceeded their expectations for a first night performance.
TV SHOWS
crowrivermedia.com

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Premiere: What Happened to Gibbs After His Boat Exploded? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS Season 19 premiere “Blood in the Water.”]. Just because Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) survived his boat exploding doesn’t mean he’s OK. After all, there’s still the matter of that serial killer he’s been hunting — and now seems to be hunting him, given what happened to his boat — as NCIS Season 19 begins (in a new time slot!).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
TVLine

The Conners Recap: Was Darlene Able to Salvage Her Relationship With Ben? Grade the Live Season 4 Premiere!

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that allowed viewers at home to “join” the family, all while Darlene and Dan navigated new and challenging hurdles in their respective relationships. Darlene, still determined to prove to Ben that she was serious about a future with him, put a deposit down on an apartment. She presented the signed lease to him — after the show broke the fourth wall and had Darlene run from one set to the other to find him — and he told her he’d think about it. Later, upon arriving at the Wellman plant to...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Dancing with the Stars first eliminated contestant revealed

The new episode of ABC's Dancing with the Stars revealed that film and television actor Martin Kove was the first contestant to be eliminated from season 30 based on a combination of audience votes and the judges' scores. After receiving a score of 13 out of a possible 40 in...
TV SHOWS
Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
Apple Insider

Apple debuts 'The Morning Show' recap ahead of Friday season two premiere

Apple helps fans catch up on Apple TV+ hit "The Morning Show" with a new two-minute season one recap video. On September 17, Apple's Emmy-winning newsroom drama will make a return to the small screen for its second season. In preparation, Apple uploaded a two-minute-long recap video to YouTube that helps summarize events that took place during the show's first season.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

DWTS Season 30 Premiere Finally Reveals the Partners

The stars have found their better halves. On Monday, Sept. 20, Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 30th season by finally announcing this season’s dance pairings. And, as was previously teased, the season 30 pairs have made history, as it features the first same-sex couple. We’re, of course, referring to JoJo Siwa being partnered up with returning champion Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Truth Be Told Season 2, Episode 5 recap: Who is Miss Shirley?

Truth Be Told Season 2, Episode 5, “If I Didn’t Laugh, You’d Cry,” picks up immediately after the previous episode with Poppy in the hospital after being knocked unconscious by Hoyt Rollins. Poppy believes that she saw Hoyt assaulting Micah, and then he snuck up behind her and hit her, resulting in a concussion and several stitches.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2021 Premiere: Milestone 30th Season Makes History (Recap)

“Live from Hollywood,” Dancing with the Stars is back with its landmark 30th season! The season premiere brought back many familiar faces to the ballroom, including longtime judge Len Goodman after sitting out last season due to the pandemic. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli returned alongside host Tyra Banks for her sophomore season with the dance competition series, as she announced throughout the night which pro dancers were paired with this season’s lineup of celebrity contestants. In a DWTS first, pop star JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson earned the top score of the night as the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing. Read on for highlights from the Season 30 premiere, including dances from this season’s cast: Melanie C, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Iman Shumpert, Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, Suni Lee, Cody Rigsby, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Kenya Moore, Christine Chiu, Matt James,
TV SHOWS
Vice

Guessing Who Will Win 'Bake-Off' 2021 Based On First Impressions

The Great British Bake-Off, annual high point for the country’s twee insult community and Official Government Representative of what it means to be British (I’d argue that Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is more accurate, but what do I know?), returned for its twelfth season last night, and with it came ten more assassins in fun knits hoping to steal the crown, the nation’s heart, and, ideally, a cookbook deal.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'DWTS' 2021: Watch WWE's The Miz Dance With Witney Carson on the Season 30 Premiere

The Miz is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and looked strong in the Season 30 premiere episode. The WWE Superstar danced the Cha Cha to "Butter" with his partner Witney Carson. The judges gave the duo a total score of 24 which was not the lowest the night but the lowest for that type of dance. The first elimination takes place next week, and fans can now vote for who they think should move on in the competition.
WWE
imdb.com

Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere Recap: You Can't Stop Change — Plus, Grade It!

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas warned TVLine that things can’t stay static at the firehouse, and big changes are definitely afoot in the Season 10 premiere. Kicking off with last season’s cliffhanger, the rescue squad is still trapped underwater, and the boat is quickly sinking. Severide MacGyvers an explosion to get the team a way out, while Casey grabs a tank and heads in a boat to help his colleagues. Capp and Tony surface shortly after Casey arrives, but Severide is still beneath the water trying to save Cruz, who’s lost consciousness. When they finally come up, Cruz isn’t breathing.
CHICAGO, IL

