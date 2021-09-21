‘9-1-1’ Boss on Athena’s Nightmare, Eddie’s Relationship, Emotional Stories & More
[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 5 premiere “Panic.”] Los Angeles is facing a major crisis when 9-1-1 Season 5 begins: As a result of a ransomware attack, there are animals roaming around the city, phones are randomly calling 9-1-1, Gps apps are telling people to drive off a dock, there’s trouble at the air traffic control tower, and then a blackout. Meanwhile, Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) is facing a nightmare that hits much closer to home: the trial of the rapist, Jeffery Hudson (Noah Bean), who attacked her begins. But as a result of the ransomware attack, there’s a mix-up in scheduling, other defendants are brought to the courtroom, and in the chaos, Hudson escapes. What’s more: his lawyer slits Detective Ransome’s (Sasha Roiz) throat after he saves her from him! Plus, firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) ends up in the hospital, worried he’s having a heart attack. ...www.imdb.com
