Marvel's What If...? New Spider-Man Breaks Silence on Landing Tom Holland's Role

Marvel's Avengers has been out for more than a year now, but one of the most highly-anticipated features from the game has not been offered just yet: the game's Spider-Man DLC. The character will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, which might lead some players to believe that Peter Parker's appearance might not be as fleshed out as we've previously seen for Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, and Black Panther. However, in a Discord Q&A, senior producer Dan Matalack revealed that fans can expect to see more than just a new playable character added.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO