Marvel's What If...? New Spider-Man Breaks Silence on Landing Tom Holland's Role
While Marvel's What If...? takes place within the ever-expanding multiverse of the MCU, not all of the actors that play the heroes in the live-action films returned for the series. In addition to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans sitting the animated anthology out, Tom Holland was also unable to return for the project. The Peter Parker featured in What If...? is actually voiced by Hudson Thames, who has become one of the most popular replacement voices amongst Marvel fans.comicbook.com
