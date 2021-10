Mackenzie Albert, Nutley, Sr. Albert might just be the best offensive player in the county this fall. The Iona commit has seven goals and four assists for a Nutley team that has played everyone tough in 2021. Albert has scored at least 14 goals each of the past three years. The senior is a special offensive talent and her impact has been on display since she first stepped on the field for Nutley.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO