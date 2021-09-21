CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

STR technology to support U.S. Air Force networked collaborative autonomy initiative

Stamford Advocate
 10 days ago

STR, a national security focused technology company, was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly integrate, develop and test transformational networked, collaborative, and autonomous, platform technologies for future warfighters in support of the U.S. Air Force’s “Golden Horde” Vanguard initiative. STR’s Collaborative Artificial Intelligence Task Execution Engine (CAITEE) will compete in a series of constructive challenges in Johns Hopkins Advanced Physics Lab’s Colosseum virtual environment to evaluate and compare different technical approaches.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnybj.com

PAR Government Systems wins Air Force contract for C-sUAS technology

ROME, N.Y. — PAR Government Systems Corp. in Rome has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force that could eventually be worth up $490.4 million. It’s a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee completion and firm-fixed-price type orders for Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) software, hardware, and technical documentation, according to a Sept. 24 U.S. Department of Defense contract announcement. This pact provides for research, designing, prototyping, testing, evaluation, operational evaluation, experimentation, integration, technical installation, transition, and support through initial operations of C-sUAS technologies.
ROME, NY
Stamford Advocate

Today's Business: Communication and public relations strategies mid-pandemic

Businesses need a new strategy. If your business doesn’t continue to create new strategies to improve your niche during the pandemic, you won’t succeed. As the global pandemic recedes in Connecticut, companies large and small must reevaluate and adapt their internal and external communications plans. The business climate changes and is in constant flux —as dictated by our COVID numbers, state and national directives and the overall economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Citi Launches Dedicated Technology Hub in Bahrain to Support Fintech, Digital Economy Initiatives

(NYSE:C) has introduced a dedicated technology hub in Bahrain in order to develop its digital-first platforms. Citi’s management confirmed on September 27, 2021 (Monday) that they are establishing an international tech hub at their Bahrain offices. According to a report from Reuters, the tech center will be the “first of its kind” in the Middle East region. It will aim to hire 1,000 application developers within the next 10 years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#The U S Air Force#Str#U S Air Force#Diu#Golden Horde#Caitee#Colosseum#Prweb#Joint#The Air Force
federalnewsnetwork.com

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

The General Services Administration saw two long-time career executives head to the private sector and a third executive take a job with a new agency. At the same time, the Air Force and the Homeland Security Department filled open technology executive positions. And the number of acting agency chief information officers continues to shrink.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Enid News and Eagle

Air Force refines pilot selection process in support of rated diversity

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — Several Air Education and Training Command initiatives to remove barriers for qualified candidates in the pilot candidate selection process were highlighted in the Air Force’s six-month assessment of its initial Racial Disparity Report, Sept. 9. Pilot candidates may now:. • Use their highest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Air Force Looks to Vertical Lift for Future of AFSOC

WASHINGTON — In a future war against a technologically advanced peer like China or Russia, U.S. Air Force special operations forces will need aircraft that is faster, more survivable and capable of traversing longer ranges than the aircraft currently available, while still being able to launch from austere locations without a runway.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Crypto’s networked collaboration will drive Web 3.0

By breaking away from traditional business models centered around benefiting large corporations, Web3 brings the possibility of community-centered economies of scale. This collaborative spirit and its associated incentive mechanisms are attracting some of the most talented and ambitious developers today, unlocking projects that were previously not possible. Web3 might not...
INTERNET
cobbcountycourier.com

Lockheed Martin and U.S. Air Force test Rapid Dragon munitions pallets

According to a recent Lockheed Martin press release the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin deployed Rapid Dragon munition pallets from C-17 and EC‑130 aircraft and released surrogate JASSM-ERs in system-level flights conducted over White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The pallets allow cruise missiles to be loaded onto craft...
MARIETTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Royal Air Force Launches First Trial of Self-Driving Technology on Its Airbases With Academy of Robotics

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Academy of Robotics and the Royal Air Force announced a new trial deployment of autonomous vehicles on an airbase as part of the RAF’s Astra campaign to deliver next generation Air Force capability. This trial is the first time that autonomous vehicles have been deployed on a UK airbase by the RAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 18 September 2021 - STR

In an unexpected turn, U.S. demand and occupancy advanced in the latest week of reporting (12-18 September 2021) to the best levels of the past four weeks. Weekly demand increased 1.2 million rooms to 24.3 million, which was the largest weekly gain of the past nine weeks, pushing occupancy to 63.0%. Subdued demand was expected this week due to the mid-week observance of Yom Kippur.
ECONOMY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."

Comments / 0

Community Policy