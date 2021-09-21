CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Newton, northwestern Christian, northwestern Stone, McDonald, northern Barry and Lawrence Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1055 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Miller to near Goodman to 6 miles northeast of Grove. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Monett... Aurora Mount Vernon... Cassville Marionville... Granby Anderson... Noel Dodge... Crane Pierce City... Goodman Purdy... Billings South West City... Pineville Exeter... Miller This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 33 and 56. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

