Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Brown, Kewaunee, southern Door, eastern Calumet and Manitowoc Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1053 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Green Bay to near Valders. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Bellevue Town around 1100 PM CDT. Bay Shore Park around 1110 PM CDT. Two Creeks around 1125 PM CDT. Kewaunee around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Curran, Wayside, Gregorville, Rankin, Newtonberg, Howard, Shirley, Potter, Lincoln and Cooperstown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH