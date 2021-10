Theresa Dardar started shrimping along Louisiana’s lakes and bayous with her husband Donald Dardar in 1974. Now, the once-recognisable waterways of south Louisiana – formerly surrounded by marsh grass and fragile land that provided a protective barrier for the Indigenous communities living among them – look more like open waters, she says.“The lakes weren’t identified. My markings were all gone,” she says from the porch of the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe Community Center, a raised steel cabin on the edge of the bayou in Pointe-Aux-Chenes. “I wouldn’t be able to drive without him telling me where to go. It’s so open.”More-severe...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 MINUTES AGO