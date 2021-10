Making people who want to force a statewide vote on newly passed laws wait while the Secretary of State writes a ballot title undermines the constitutional right of referendum, attorneys for an abortion-rights group argued Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court. A ballot title was “not necessary for most of Missouri history,” Jessie Steffan, attorney […] The post Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote appeared first on Missouri Independent.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO