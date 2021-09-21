CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×09 review: Here’s a little romance and alien investigations for ya in “Tones of Home”

theyoungfolks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes my cynicism needs to chill. After last week’s epic Malex scenes, I’ll admit I was prepared for them to go back to dancing around each other. But Roswell, New Mexico continues to deliver—with Season 3 Episode 9, “Tones of Home,” Michael and Alex’s relationship status is cemented. They’re together, and they’re even talking about going on public dates. This episode also finally brings Kyle back, let’s Liz and Max work out some issues, introduces a new love interest for Isobel, and connects some interesting story plots that are both surprising and clever. This episode does some work!

www.theyoungfolks.com

spoilertv.com

Roswell, New Mexico - Episode 3.11 - 2 Became 1 - Press Release

COME TOGETHER – A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal. Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins. The episode was directed by Lauren Petzke and written by Eva McKenna (#311). Original airdate 10/4/2021.
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 9: Tones of Home

Liz and Max work together to stop Jones after too many close encounters with the doppelganger on Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 9, “Tones of Home.”. That’s right; Echo is on the case! “How?” you may ask. Well, that’s all still a mystery because last we saw Max he was very much in a pod.
TVOvermind

Roswell New Mexico Season 3: Why You Should Watch It

Jason Katims’ Roswell was one of the pioneer sci-fi series during the late 90s. The touching story of three aliens crash landing in Roswell intrigued viewers. The series aired from 1999 to 2002 with three thrilling seasons. When the reboot of Roswell premiered in January 2019, fans met it with mixed reactions. Still, Roswell: New Mexico managed to get steady ratings on the CW channel and a decent fan following. Now the much-awaited series is back with a third season. Here is why you should be excited about Season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico.
cbslocal.com

Tones of Home – Roswell, New Mexico

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. CLOSE ENCOUNTERS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) continue to search for a way to stop Jones. Michel (Michael Vlamis) is worried about Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finds a big piece of the puzzle.
cartermatt.com

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Liz & Max’s quest

When Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 10 arrives on The CW in one week’s time, you better believe there will be high stakes. What’s at the core of this story? Think in terms of a search for Heath, someone incredibly essential in re-shaping the current way of things. When you’ve gone Jones trapped within your own body, wouldn’t you want to get them out as soon as humanly possible? That seems to be where Max is at over the course of this episode.
TVLine

Roswell, New Mexico Sneak Peek: Time Is Running Out in the War Against Jones

The Roswell, New Mexico gang is slowly making some progress in the season-long struggle with Jones, but one of its key members might be reaching a breaking point. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) in which Maria offers some words of tough love to a frantic Isobel. “I don’t have time for perspective,” Isbobel says. “I am not going to let Jones win. I am not going to let an evil alien dickwad take anything else from us!” “This ‘evil alien dickwad’ is taking something from me, right now!” Maria reminds her. “This is a battle, not a war, and we’re not going to make it to the end of this if we don’t remember what we’re fighting for.” (Wait, it’s not a war? Never mind that headline.) Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, “Liz and Max continue to search for a way to stop Jones, and Michel is worried about Alex,” according to The CW’s official logline. Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Monday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
womenandhollywood.com

“Roswell, New Mexico’s” Heather Hemmens to Make Feature Directorial Debut with “Ella Minnow Pea”

“Roswell, New Mexico” star Heather Hemmens is stepping behind the camera. The actress, whose other on-screen credits include “If Loving You Is Wrong” and “Hellcats,” is set to make her feature directorial debut with Gold Leaf Films’ “Ella Minnow Pea,” a YA film based on the 2001 novel of the same name. She’s also among the project’s producers. Deadline broke the news.
Michael Vlamis
Lily Cowles
cartermatt.com

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11: Last before two-part finale

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 11? There is a lot to take in here as the battle to save Max continues. Also, it’s getting pretty clear that the cast is running out of time. We haven’t gotten a specific sense that this story is meant to last more than one single season. With that in mind, there’s a reasonably good case to be made that things will be winding down soon.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Good Doctor, NCIS, The Big Leap, Roswell New Mexico, The Voice

Monday, September 27, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, and Roswell, New Mexico. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...
