Central Texas child found safe after being allegedly abducted during supervised visit

A missing Central Texas child has been located safe and sound after his mother allegedly abducted him while on a supervised visit.

27-year-old Dolly Blassingame was visiting Lincoln Jay Lopez, 7, in a supervised visit on Saturday, Sept. 18, when she drove away with Lopez before a family member could retrieve him. Blassingame, knowing she did not have custody of the child, also threw her phone out of the window as she drove away.

"We are very thankful for everyone who has shared and spread the information on Lincoln Lopez to assist law enforcement and his family in bringing him back home," said the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

Lopez was located on Monday, with Blassingame, at a Denver, Colorado hotel. He is now being brought back to his current guardians located in Freestone County.

"I would like to express to everyone that this current incident isn’t about what Dolly Blassingame has or hasn’t done, or what side you choose to be on, nor does your opinion matter on any of it," said Sheriff Shipley. "What matters is that we focus and place our efforts in helping locate this child and insure he is safe."

No Amber Alert was issued for the 7-year old when he was reported missing, due to the case not meeting the Texas Department of Public Safety's criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the sheriff's office.

"Ms. Dolly Blassingame, we are asking you to return Lincoln," said the sheriff's office on Sunday. "We’re asking you to contact us and let us know Lincoln is ok. We have no doubt that you love him. We know you do and we just ask that you go about this the right way. Please, contact our office and allow us to help."

Blassingame is expected to be extradited from Colorado to Freestone County Jail following this incident.