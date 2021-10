LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl is sharing her story publicly for the first time, after she was dragged by her school bus for about a quarter of a mile in 2015. “Here’s her little backpack,” said Amy Ehman, her mother, going through the memories of that day. “It hurts my heart. We just kind of keep them tucked away.”

